Sabahans do not recognise claims of Sulu Sultanate ‘heirs’: Hajiji

PUTATAN: The people of Sabah as well as the state government does not recognise any claim put forward by the so called heirs of the Sulu group said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said Sabahans have for all this while chosen to jointly form a Federation of Malaysia through the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63), therefore any external claims against the state of Sabah will not be recognised at all by the people.

Hajiji said the state government is confident that the federal government will take serious action and concrete steps to resolve any issue of claims on Sabah, including the claims made by the group.

“We definitely are confident (with the federal government) because we ourselves do not recognise the claims (of heirs of the group) of the Sulu Sultanate,“ he told reporters after presenting Ramadan donations to single mothers and less fortunate residents here today.

The event was held at Masjid Jamek Putatan, with about 400 residents receiving donations. Also present was Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also the Putatan member of parliament, and Petagas state assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari.

The heirs of the Sulu group were previously reported to have taken legal action in the Spanish Court to seek compensation for the land in Sabah, which was allegedly leased by their ancestors to a British trading company in 1878.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said he is confident that the federal government will be able to complete some of the matters that have not yet been implemented in the MA63 for Sabah and Sarawak.

“I believe the leadership Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will give due consideration to issues or matters (related to MA63) that have yet to be implemented,“ he said.

On Jan 19, in Kuching, Sarawak, Anwar was reported to have said that the federal government is of the opinion that every agreement signed with Sabah and Sarawak, including the MA63, must be respected and fulfilled. - Bernama