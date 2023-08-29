Sabahans on standby to welcome royal couple for ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans are excitedly preparing to welcome the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong on their first-ever ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour through the Land Below the Wind.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are scheduled to tour Sabah and Sarawak from Sept 3 to 13.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the Works Department will ensure that all roads along the tour are maintained in safe and good condition.

“Several programmes will be held throughout the tour, including the King observing the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah,” he said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, in Lahad Datu, Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also received a briefing from ESSCOM (Eastern Sabah Security Command) on security preparations for the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.

ESSCOM was established on April 1, 2013, following the Sulu terrorist intrusion at Tanduo, Lahad Datu, earlier that same year.

ESSCOM is the authoritative body that oversees the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZONE), covering the waters off Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

Lahad Datu is one of the stops in the King and Queen’s itinerary.

Saifuddin Nasution said preparations are proceeding smoothly and according to plan, led by Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in tandem with the Sabah Police Contingent headquarters and respective district police headquarters.

“Everything is on standby. We pray that the tour will go smoothly,” he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of the Lahad Datu Prison by the Works Ministry to the Home Ministry here today.

The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ is aimed at providing the people of Sabah the opportunity to meet the King and Queen, who will start the tour in Tawau on Sept 3 and end in Sipitang on Sept 7, passing through Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Telupid, Ranau, Kundasang, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang along the way.

The Royal Couple will then continue their journey through Sarawak from Sept 9 to Sept 13.-Bernama