Sabahans urged to build homes away from road reserve - Bung Moktar

KINABATANGAN: The Sabah Works Ministry has advised the people in the state not to build houses or buildings arbitrarily on road reserve as roads would be widened in the future.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said as traffic increases in an area, it will require road expansion for the convenience of road users.

“You cannot build your house on road reserve. When people build beautiful homes, the compensation is not calculated based on the price of the house but on the government’s capability,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the development of road infrastructure and water supply in Kinabatangan here.

Commenting on the updates on the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Kinabatangan, Bung Moktar said about 50 houses have been identified to be relocated to make way for the project.

He added the residents must shift and the government had provided land for them to rebuild their houses around Kota Kinabatangan.

Bung Moktar also said that road construction projects are being carried out in Tongod, including a road connecting Linayukan in Tongod and Sinaron in Keningau worth RM320 million.

“With this well-paved and well-built road network, it will certainly be a catalyst to the surrounding economy and it can connect Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Kinabatangan and Pensiangan districts,“ he said.

During his working visit to Kinabatangan, Bung Moktar also inspected a house that was affected by landslides due to heavy rain on Dec 31.

The victim, Rosnah Tial, 51, said the incident, which took place during Maghrib prayer, has resulted in the kitchen’s floor sinking while the structure of the house was also damaged.

The victim and her family are currently staying with their relatives. - Bernama