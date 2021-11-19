SABC 2021 to build rapport with business key players in Asean

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Asean Business Conference (SABC) 2021 is an ideal platform to build connections with business and economic key players, especially in the Asean region as countries and businesses work towards economic recovery, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said.

He hopes members of the Asean community will work hand in hand to create a more robust and resilient economic ecosystem.

“While the Asean region has seen huge economic improvements in recent years, albeit momentarily disrupted by the pandemic, we have yet to reach the region’s full potential.

“I hope that your time at the conference and summit this year will be fruitful, which would then contribute to the larger vision of creating a strong Asean economy,” he said at the opening ceremony of the fifth SABC 2021 today.

Themed “Sustaining Growth within Asean through Innovation”, the SABC 2021 is held in conjunction with the fifth Selangor International Business Summit 2021 (SIBS 2021) from Nov 18-21.

Amirudin said gross domestic product (GDP) of the Asean region has been skyrocketing for the past few years, reflecting the region’s thriving economy.

In 2020, the estimated total GDP of all Asean states amounted to approximately US$3.08 trillion, a significant increase from previous years.

He added that as the most developed state with the largest economy in Malaysia, Selangor consistently contributes over 20 per cent of the country’s GDP over the years and a large number of multinational corporations have made their base here.

“This success is a result of the enterprising and hardworking people of Selangor who possess strong values and a vision for progressing themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Executive Councilor for Industry and Trade Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the state aims to transform Selangor into a global trading hub, with emphasis on being the gateway to Asean’s market, which is home to over 640 million people and some 200 of the world’s largest companies.

“Selangor is the economic powerhouse of Malaysia, consistently contributing over 20 per cent to the nation’s GDP and with growth exceeding the national average annually.

“This track record is a great testimony to why Selangor is the preferred investment destination in Malaysia,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Selangor will continue to offer the best value proposition as an ideal home for companies penetrating beyond Malaysia and into the Asean market.

“Even as we strive to make our mark in the region and establish our position as the ideal gateway to Asean, we are always ready to support cross-border trade and economic cooperation,” he added. — Bernama