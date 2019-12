PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (Span) lodged a police report yesterday following an incident of odour pollution which resulted in the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plants being forced to be closed, said its chairman Charles Santiago.

He said allegations of the possibility of elements of sabotage coming into play had cropped up as such incidents had occurred three times in Selangor, where two cases involved the same location.

“Although we suspect they were linked to the disposal of illegal waste there were also reports in the social media which suggested it could be due to sabotage.

“We don’t know but we believe the police will conduct an investigation to tell the people in Selangor and Span whether this was a process of sabotage or truly linked to the discharge of illegal waste. We leave it to the police to determine the cause,” he said at a media conference, here today.

The closure of the water treatment plants (LRAs) had resulted in water supply disruptions and affected 1.5 million residents in Selangor. — Bernama