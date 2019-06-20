Sack Haziq, Azmin tells PKR

PUTRAJAYA: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has proposed that Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz be given the sack by the party.

Azmin said he made the proposal today to the party leadership after it was found that Haziq had campaigned for Barisan Nasional in the 14th General Election.

“It is only logical to take such a step when he was found to have been working for the Opposition,“ said Azmin, who is also the Economic Affairs Minister, when asked why Haziq was not sacked after he was found working for BN.

He added that many other members had called for such action.