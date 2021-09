SEREMBAN: The termination of Negeri Sembilan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Information chief, Yusof Tapar was carried out according to the party’s constitution, said state PKR deputy chairman Datuk M. Ravi. (pix)

He, however said the sacking was only as information chief and not as PKR member and the decision was made with the agreement of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have obtained the green light from the party president. We have the right to take the action as it is not an elected post and we can do so according to party regulations.” he said after attending a meeting of the Negeri Sembilan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Leadership Council here, today.

Ravi said the party would be discussing with him after this and may offer him another post as he is a long-time member of the party.

He said so far, no new names have been nominated to replace Yusof and it can only be decided at the party’s bureau meeting next week.

The media reported yesterday that Yusof had been sacked as Negeri Sembilan PKR Information chief.

-Bernama