Sacrifices, struggles of members of army invaluable - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hopes that all members of the Malaysian Army will continue to be committed in performing their duties and defending the country’s sovereignty.

In a post on his Facebook page in conjunction with the Malaysian Army 89th anniversary today, Ismail Sabri said the role played by members of the Army, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and floods was invaluable.

“At the challenging border control, the Malaysian Army risk lives and limbs. Armed with high spirits and sincerity, they fought to defend the country’s sovereignty.

“I have witnessed the Malaysian Army becoming the people’s hope through aid rendered to flood victims throughout the country. Even under the scorching hot weather, they are determined to carry out cleaning works, repair houses, build bridges, and treat Keluarga Malaysia in field hospitals,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the services and sacrifices of members of the Army in helping the country should not be forgotten.

“Thank you the Malaysian Army. Happy 89th Army Day to all members of the Malaysian Army,” he said.

The Malaysian Army Day is celebrated on March 1 every year.

This year’s 89th Malaysian Army Day celebration, with the theme “Kesejahteraan Keluarga Tentera Darat Diutamakan, Kedaulatan Negara Terjamin” (Wellbeing of the Army Family Prioritised, National Sovereignty Assured), was carried out physically under strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) at the Segenting Camp in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, today. - Bernama