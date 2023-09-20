Sad state of affairs at popular park

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite numerous complaints about poor maintenance at the Taman Pudu Ulu Recreational Park, City Hall (DBKL) has not acted on the matter, said Friends of The Pudu Ulu Park Association chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

He said the park was one of the best in the city, but is now in a derelict state after years of little or no maintenance.

“The main attraction is the wading pool. It was opened in 2017 but has not been functioning for almost a year due to lack of maintenance.

“It is also poorly designed as the wading pool is built beneath a slope. Soil flows into the pool when it rains, dirtying the water and exposing children to safety and health risks.”

Lee said although the pool is drained and cleaned occasionally, parts of it have puddles of stagnant water that have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He added that if the pool is unsuitable for children to use, it should be turned into something else or replaced with exercise equipment instead of leaving it as it is.

Another popular facility in the park was a covered space that was used for recreational activities, but the canopy has disappeared.

“Heavy rain and strong winds caused the canopy to detach from its structure. Luckily, there was nobody there when it happened. The concrete ground is also uneven and cracked, which poses a danger to the public,” Lee said.

The issue of cleanliness was also frequently brought up by visitors and members of the association, involving jogging tracks that are covered with dried leaves and rubbish scattered on the ground.

“The heaps of dried leaves and rubbish are potential hiding places for small snakes and centipedes.”

Lee also highlighted that there has been a lack of cleaning contractors for almost a year, adding that DBKL did not retain the previous contractor for undisclosed reasons.

“The rubbish bins are full. They are only emptied once in a while by the management staff. The authorities should either renew the cleaning contract or appoint a new company once the contract expires.”

Lee said despite his numerous reminders to DBKL, the matter has fallen on deaf ears.

“I raised the matter of the park’s dilapidated state to its public park division many times, but the only response I received was that action would be taken.”

A strong maintenance culture must begin with the government as it controls the budget, said Lee, while calling for adequate funds to be allocated for maintaining public amenities.

“Civic-mindedness is important to keep public amenities in good condition. People should not vandalise public property.

“The state of our public spaces not only reflect the image of the city but also DBKL as an effective and reputable city council.”

Lee added that despite its condition, the park has remained popular as there is a shortage of public parks in Kuala Lumpur.

When contacted, DBKL Landscape Development and Recreation Department director Zulkifli Endut declined comment on the complaints and poor maintenance of the park.