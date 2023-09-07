Safe to consume pufferfish from Japan, says International Fugu Association

KUALA LUMPUR: It is safe for Malaysians to consume pufferfish from Japan as Japan’s extensive and tight safety regulations in processing and exporting the fish make the seafood delicacy safe for consumption.

Those who fancy this gourmet should know that in Japan, only pufferfish or fugu processed according to tight safety regulations can be distributed and exported.

The countries pufferfish is distributed and exported from Japan include Malaysia as well as to Singapore, the United States, Australia and Russia, Furukawa Yukihiro, a representative from Japan’s International Fugu Association told Bernama today.

His remarks that it is safe to consume pufferfish from Japan come in the wake of Malaysians possibly now avoiding it after two senior citizens in Kluang died in March from eating pufferfish.

It is understood that the couple had eaten pufferfish-based cuisine allegedly through a pre-order purchase from a local seller.

There are reportedly about 440 species of pufferfish in the world’s oceans and rivers, but the pufferfish (Lagocephalus lunaris) commonly caught in the seas around Malaysia is a highly poisonous fish. Its muscle parts are also poisonous and hence inedible.

In Japan, thanks to the safety measures on pufferfish or fugu consumption, the Japanese people enjoy approximately 10,000 tonnes of pufferfish every year safely.

Elaborating on Japan’s safety standards, Furukawa said the government decides the fishing waters, types and parts of fugu (meat, skin, testicles) that are fit for consumption while local governments issue licenses to those who qualify as fugu chefs.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had issued sanitary measures for pufferfish which stipulate the species and parts of pufferfish that are not harmful to human health through de-poisoning as well as the fishing waters in which they are caught.

The Ministry’s Food Sanitation administration includes the establishment of standards based on the Food Sanitation Act and unified guidelines for inspection and guidance that its regional governments follow when granting permission for food operator businesses and conducting on-site inspections and guidance.

The species and parts identification of pufferfish is thoroughly enforced at every stage of the pufferfish processes, which include fishing, wholesaling (market), processing, distribution, cooking, and retailing.

Pufferfish handlers need to get a pufferfish handling qualification, which includes the ability to identify the species of fugu and their skills to remove toxic parts in an exam.

Only special facilities with qualified personnel that passed the exam are allowed to process pufferfish.

And by importing processed pufferfish products that had undergone stringent processes as established by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Furukawa said these imported fugu are safe for Malaysians to enjoy the same delicious pufferfish dishes as in Japan.

“Although we do not have the actual number of pufferfish imported from Japan into Malaysia, it is estimated to be about one tonne per year,“ he said.

He also said Malaysia’s ability to offer traditional Japanese pufferfish delicacy will raise its popularity among tourists and food lovers given its deep understanding of foreign food cultures and diversity.

Rich people around the world recognise pufferfish as a luxury fish, so there will also be economic benefits for fine dining restaurants, he said.

Compared to other fishes, pufferfish contains abundant amino acids and collagen, yet it is low in fat and muscular, with a firm texture and a refreshing aftertaste even when after fried in oil and these features make it an ideal ingredient in high-end Malay and Chinese cuisine as well as Japanese restaurants, he said.

“Most of the cases of pufferfish food poisoning in Japan are caused by individuals cooking fugu caught by themselves, so the Japan national government and local governments have embarked on educating campaign on raising awareness of prohibiting amateur cooking of pufferfish,“ Furukawa said. - Bernama