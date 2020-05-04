Safe to use public transport during CMCO: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry has given an assurance that public transport services will remain reliable and safe to use during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which began today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the ministry was always prepared and has ensured the operators comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP), including to frequently sanitise public transport facilities.

He also requested commuters to cooperate by following the SOP such as practising social distancing and wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Although by law it is hard to say it is compulsory (to wear face masks), we make it compulsory for those using public transport.

“We have received expert views on how (wearing) face masks can prevent (Covid-19 transmission),” he told reporters after visiting the Bukit Bintang MRT station, here today.

Wee added that although public transport capacity was reduced by half, the peak hours for all rail and bus services have been extended from 7am to 11am, and 4pm to 7pm.

Earlier, he conducted checks on public transport services, which resumed full operations today, including at the Taman Mutiara and Muzium Negara MRT stations.

Meanwhile, Wee also suggested that mandatory jail terms be meted out to those found guilty of causing fatal accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said the Road Transport Department had been directed to study the Road Transport Act 1987, specifically from Sections 41 to 45.

“We will do all this soon and we will look into the best way ... and if necessary, will amend the act,“ he said.

Section 41(1) of the act provides for a jail term of between two and 10 years and a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. - Bernama