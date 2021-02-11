Safer, smaller CNY celebration for Chindian family

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 11: R. Ramesh, 52 and Quah Ee Khoon, 48, have celebrated Chinese New Year (CNY) as a married couple for 29 years and every year family from both sides would come to their place in Puncak Bukit Mutiara Satu, Tanjung Bungah for the reunion meetup.

Quah, a legal clerk, said they would normally have around 30 people over, “however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO), we will be keeping the celebration small and simple”.

She told Bernama they will just be celebrating with their three daughters, although she wishes her 73-year-old mum – who lives over 10km away – could join them.

“She prefers living alone, but we video chat often,” said Quah.

Ramesh, an artist, said although it will be a smaller CNY celebration, his family will be safe.

“In previous CNY, everyone on my side of the family enjoyed my wife’s cooking – especially the blend of Chinese and Indian culture -- and we had a wonderful time together,” he said, while hoping that the pandemic will be over soon so that their extended family can enjoy her dishes once more.- Bernama