Safer to remain in hostel than going home: USM students

GEORGE TOWN: While several Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) students have opted to return to their hometown following the Movement Control Order, some especially those from Sabah and Sarawak, have decided to stay put mainly due to financial constraints.

Though they are not able to be with their families they are grateful that the university is providing accommodation and has ensured that the convenience shops and cafeteria will remain open.

A physics engineering student, Syafiq Sulaiman, 20, said he and 20 friends from Sabah could not return home and decided to stay on until the Movement Control Order is over because the flight tickets were too expensive.

“Coincidentally we are currently on semester break until March 31, and I had no plans to return to Sipitang, Sabah as it is costly. Besides there will be a huge crowd at the airport. The mass gathering would be more dangerous and I do not want to be exposed to risks of Covid-19 infection. My family is aware that I will not be going home.

“In terms of food supply, the cafes at the hostel are still open and most nearby shops and restaurants are still operating ... nothing to fear, we are safe here,” he told Bernama here today.

For third year architecture student, K. Praven, 22, he has decided not to go back to his hometown in Johor as he felt safer staying at the hostel since USM has taken precautionary measures by restricting visitors or non-university members from entering the campus area.

“Any USM personnel or student entering the campus area or going to another hostel will have their temperature checked to prevent Covid-19 transmission. I chose not to return home as I have to complete some assignments. Besides, several of my friends have stayed on too so that we can have our discussion group to complete our assignment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zulfiqar Zain, 20, said he would be going back to Manjung, Perak, today because his mother was worried for his safety and the problem of food availability.

“Actually there is no problem with food here but since USM is closed, my mother wants me to be home...I was quite fearful of taking the bus to Manjung but I will wear a mask and sit some distance away from others,“ he said. - Bernama