KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Heath is concerned regarding the issue raised on safety and effectiveness of the nano mist spray as a disinfecting device.

Nano mist spray delivers nano size particles which is widely used for various purposes including cosmetics, perfume, domestic and industrial use. It is available in many forms and sizes, ranging from spray guns and handheld sprays for personal use and larger size for industrial use.

Lately, this product has gained public attention in its use as a disinfecting tool to prevent transmission of Covid-19. Some members of the public believe this device can kill SARS-CoV-2 virus in air and surface. However, the effectiveness of this device is dependent on its dispersion ability, the disinfectant type used and its concentration, as well as the contact time between disinfectant and surface.

In general, currently, several surface disinfectants have been identified to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 such as alcohol 70%-90%, hydrogen peroxide, thymol, quaternary ammonia, and chlorine-based solution. The list of recommended surface disinfectant against SARS-CoV-2 is available from the US Environmental Protection Agency website https://www.epa.gov, which is an international reference for disinfectants.

Ministry of Health Malaysia would like to emphasise that the disinfecting solution as mentioned above is for the purpose of surface disinfection and not meant to be used directly on human. This is due to the fact that, contact with some of this solution may cause irritation to the eyes, skin, respiratory and gastrointestinal system.

It is also important to highlight that the use of nano mist does not replace the requirement for standard surface cleaning.

Guidelines on Surface Disinfectant Registration by Ministry of Health is available for public viewing from https://www.npra.gov.my

This guideline also describes disinfectant labelling requirements. Other than that, assessment reports on various disinfection methods can be accessed from https://covid-19.moh.gov.my. -Bernama