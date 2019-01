GEORGE TOWN: Efforts to retrieve a Mazda CX5 SUV from the sea after it veered off Km4 of Penang Bridge last Sunday took more than 24 hours over safety consideration for divers in the rescue operation.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) coordinator First Admiral Maritime Rozali Mohd Said said the vehicle was badly damaged with sharp splinters which could pose a danger to divers.

“Members of the public have disputed the efforts to lift up the submerged vehicle after more than 24 hours. Actually we have to consider the safety of divers.

“Apart from the swift current and the limited visibility at the seabed was also a constraint to the team of divers to secure the cable for the crane to pull up the vehicle onto Penang Bridge,” he told a press conference after the operation.

He said the success of the operation since Sunday was the cooperation of five agencies comprising 169 personnel from MMEA, Marine Police Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Civil Defence Force.

Rozali said the operation team carried out two attempts before succeeding to raise the vehicle with the driver’s body onto Penang Bridge at about 6 pm this evening. — Bernama