Safety in schools paramount, MOE’s priority: Deputy Minister

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) always prioritises safety in all schools, including its infrastructure and buildings, deputy minister Lim Hui Ying (pix) said.

“Apart from safety and ensuring that students and teachers are safe in school, MOE is also concerned about the problem of dilapidated and damaged schools (infrastructure and school equipment) and we will try to take immediate action to repair them for their comfort.

“Each school under the ministry will also be allocated RM70,000 for the maintenance of school toilets for the comfort of the students. We will consider all matters related to the safety and comfort of our children,” she told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Lanchang today.

Her visit was to inspect repairs and improvements done on the ceilings and roof of 10 classrooms that had been damaged. The MOE had provided an allocation of RM100,000 for this purpose.

“I have been informed that students of the affected classes will return to their respective classes today and will not have to use other classrooms anymore,” she said.

SK Batu Lanchang has 900 students and 65 teachers with 31 classrooms. - Bernama