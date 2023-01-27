Safety of slopes, highlands among issues discussed by Pahang, Selangor

KUANTAN: Issues related to the safety of slope and highland areas bordering Pahang and Selangor will be among the focus of cooperation between both states, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the two states also agreed to raise the attention of the federal government on the issues, including establishing the National Slope Council.

Wan Rosdy said this at a joint press conference with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari after attending a meeting between the Pahang and Selangor governments at Wisma Sri Pahang, here today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said it was important to coordinate development efforts in highland areas in the two states to ensure their safety.

“There should be coordinated efforts in highland areas like Genting Highlands, not only in terms of development, but also involving regulations, laws and monitoring.

“...this is because both states are experiencing and facing similar potential risks and at the same time, (Selangor and Pahang) have good (tourism) potential,” he said.

In the meantime, Wan Rosdy said other issues discussed at the meeting were hiking activities in forest reserve areas bordering Pahang and Selangor, joint enforcement of overloaded timber-laden lorries and the re-demarcation of the two states.

He said issues pertaining to the raw water supply from Pahang to Selangor, which was expected to start next year, were also brought up at the meeting.

Wan Rosdy said the two states also agreed to enhance cooperation between state government subsidiaries in various aspects including food security.

“We can learn from each other...for example in terms of economy, Selangor is ahead of us (Pahang) and maybe in Tourism, they (Selangor) can learn from Pahang,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said several technical committees had also been formed to fine-tune the matters raised during the meeting before being discussed again at the second meeting between both state governments. - Bernama