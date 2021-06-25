Sahabudin appointed as new Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Dept Director

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan has been appointed as the new Director of Logistics and Technology Department of Bukit Aman effective from July 1.

Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications secretariat Supt A. Skandaguru in a statement today said Sahabudin succeeded Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim who was appointed as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police effective today.

He said Bukit Aman E1 Special Branch Deputy Director Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain was appointed as Penang police chief to replace Sahabudin effective from July 1. — Bernama