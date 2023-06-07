Sahuddin: KPDN ready to cooperate with MAFS on changing label of rice bag

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to combat the issue of changing rice bag label to manipulate the price of rice in the market.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said that although it is under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) through the Padi and Rice Regulatory Division (KPB), it will also act when complaints are received.

“Regarding this matter, we are still waiting for a complaint and if there is a complaint we will look at it, but as of today we have not yet received any evidence on the matter (changing rice bag label from local to imported).

“In the Cabinet meeting yesterday, the two ministries discussed the matter to monitor and take action if the complaint is found to be true,“ he said when met after launching the Payung Rahmah Initiative with Jaya Grocer and Grab Malaysia at KL East Mall in here, today.

Earlier, there were media reports that a few rice wholesalers allegedly attempted to manipulate the control price set by the government by changing the rice bag label from local to imported in order to make a big profit.

The tactic is believed to have been carried out because the price of imported rice is not controlled by the government and is floated, while the price of local rice is set at RM26 for a 10-kilogramme (kg) bag.

Regarding his previous proposal that cancer patients be allowed to buy special formula milk at the hospital at a cheaper price than the market, he said based on yesterday’s cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is agreeable on the proposal.

“Yesterday, in the cabinet meeting, the Minister of Health (Dr Zaliha Mustafa) was said hospitals are open to the suggestion if there are customers who want to buy a type of milk. It will be further discussed,” he said.

It is learned that the price of the special milk which used to be sold at RM78 has increased to RM94 now which indirectly puts a burden on needy patients.

Regarding the launch of the Payung Rahmah initiative with Jaya Grocer and Grab, the collaboration saw exclusive promotional offers through three initiatives on the Grab application platform.