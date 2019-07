PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) is undertaking a three-day working visit to Jakarta starting today, said Wisma Putra.

Saifuddin, who will be accompanied by officials from the Foreign Ministry, will meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno LP Marsudi to discuss bilateral issues and cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest, it said.

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin is also scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Foreign Policy Framework of the New Malaysia at Paramadina University.

“This visit is expected to strengthen the already strong bonds of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia for the prosperity of the people of both countries,” it said. — Bernama