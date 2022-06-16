Saifuddin calls for ‘new and creative’ ways to resolve conflict in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: Malaysia on Thursday called for “new and creative” ways for achieving peace in Myanmar.

Addressing the Special Asean-India Foreign Minister’s Meeting in New Delhi, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said Asean and its Dialogue Partners must also urgently attend to the humanitarian situation in Myanmar.

“Malaysia reiterated the need for new and creative ways that are inclusive and comprehensive for peace and reconciliation, including engagement with the National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar and the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC),“ Saifuddin said in a statement.

Asean and India at the foreign ministers’ meeting agreed to expand their cooperation in different areas, including trade, investment, connectivity and cyber security.

“As nations rebuild post-COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to bridge the digital divide, develop human capital and digitalisation, and enhance sustainability in trade and investment as well as connectivity,“ Saifuddin said.

He said Asean members and India must work together to achieve the full potential of their trade and economic partnership and strengthen the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement. — Bernama