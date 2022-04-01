Saifuddin confirms going for PKR deputy president’s post

KOTA BHARU: PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) has announced that he will contest for the post of deputy president at the party’s coming election.

He made the announcement after the Kelantan PKR Wanita and Youth annual general meetings in Mulong here today.

Asked on PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s candidacy, Saifuddin said he welcomed the challenge as they were both offering themselves for the number two post to strengthen the party.

“I welcome vice-president Rafizi’s candidacy for the deputy president’s post. Rafizi is an asset to the party because he is an intellectual who is creative, competitive and well respected by friends and foes,“ he added. - Bernama