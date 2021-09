KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) extended his congratulatory message to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) on its 22nd Anniversary today.

In a statement, he took the opportunity to convey his appreciation to Suhakam for its active and constructive role, as well as support for and facilitation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Government.

“Since its establishment under the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999 (Act 597) on 9 September 1999, Suhakam’s continuous effort is notable in undertaking its statutory functions and mandate, especially in raising the visibility of human rights awareness and education in the country.

“I wish to highlight that Suhakam has been also instrumental in the development of Malaysia’s National Human Rights Action Plan (NHRAP) and human rights modules for national schools,” he said in the statement.

He highlighted that over the years, the Ministry has engaged constructively with Suhakam in the course of fulfilling the Government’s commitment to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, that the Ministry remains committed to strengthening its collaboration with Suhalam through a human-rights-based approach in safeguarding the interests of our citizens and the country.

“This is pertinent as Malaysia aspires to be on the Human Rights Council for the term 2022–2024,” he said.

Malaysia presents its candidacy for the membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2022-2024 as it is confident that it would be able to serve as a constructive member of the Council.

Malaysia is honoured to have been unanimously endorsed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as ASEAN’s candidate to the Council, according to a press statement by the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the UN, New York. - Bernama