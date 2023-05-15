Saifuddin: Convention proves govt is solid, stable, functional

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government National Convention 2023 is proof that the Unity Government is solid, stable and functional, said Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He said that nearly six months after the formation of the Unity Government, all parties in the government did not look back but continued to step forward and together build the nation.

In addition, he said, the basis of unity inculcated by the government was also very clear in the context of a multi-racial country.

“After this convention, we have brought back the confidence that this is a solid, stable and functional government. The basis of unity between Malays and non-Malays, Muslims and non-Muslims is also obvious, which is to preserve and protect common interests.

“(It’s our) Common interests that bind us all, for example, contributing to political stability, prospering the economy and maintaining national security,” he said at the ‘Bicara Rakyat’ session at the convention.

The convention, which brought together 19 political parties supporting the Unity Government, was held at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Meanwhile, at the same session, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the formation of the Unity Government was a historic event as it brought together different political parties to form a stable government.

In line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI, which came about as a result of the agreement in the government, he also outlined five proposals to move forward for the sake of the nation.

“Firstly, we must find common ground and not differences. Use this stage (convention) to find similarities; secondly, we must collaborate and not be confrontational for a better country; thirdly, (practice) kindness and not hatred.

“Fourthly, all parties must share power and not be power crazy; and finally, work wisely instead of being emotional,” he said.

For DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, delivering his keynote speech at the convention proved that claims that DAP dominates the administration of the Unity Government are not true.

Describing such claims as not accurate at all, the Transport Minister said the Unity Government, which is backed by 19 political parties, is supported by 148 Members of Parliament (MPs).

He said that of the total, 77 were Muslim Bumiputera MPs, 16 non-Muslim Bumiputera MPs, Chinese (43) as well as Indians and others (12).

“It means the majority in the Unity Government is still supported by Muslim and Bumiputera Malay MPs. So, today, we are not a zero-sum game, the important thing is that we must establish cooperation and ensure good race relations.

“... The competition is not between us but between Malaysia and foreign countries,“ he said.

Elaborating on the unity government’ desire, he said it was to restore political stability, defend diversity and pluralism in the country and forge cooperation between religious communities and regions. -Bernama