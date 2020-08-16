Saifuddin conveys condolences to Yusof Kelana, Abu Bakar Juah’s families

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) conveyed his condolences to the families of film director Yusof Kelana and veteran actor Abu Bakar Juah who died yesterday.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. (We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return) My condolences to the families of Yusof Kelana and Abu Bakar Juah.

“May their souls be blessed and placed among the righteous and pious. Al-Fatihah,” said Saifuddin via his Twitter account @saifuddinabd on Sunday.

The remains of Yusof Kelana, 66, whose real name was Omar Kamarudin, were laid to rest at the Klang Gates Muslim Cemetery in Taman Melawati, yesterday.

Earlier, the media reported that the well-known director who is behind films such as Juara, Tragedi Oktober, MX3 and Pontianak Menjerit, was suffering from skin cancer and undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute, Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Abu Bakar, 72, who was formerly a senior officer at Taiping Prison, was reported to have suffered from liver cancer since 2016.

His remains would be buried at the Alam Damai Muslim Cemetery, Cheras this morning.

Among movies and dramas he had starred in were Matinya Seorang Patriot, Senjakala, Dukun, Ceplos and Mr. Grey.

Abu Bakar is survived by his wife Rusidah Mohd Yasin and four children. — Bernama