Saifuddin: Disclosure of REE theft not intended to tarnish Kedah MB’s image

PENDANG: The disclosure of the theft of rare earth elements (REE) in Bukit Enggang, Sik is not intended to tarnish the image of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor but rather to show that there is an issue of administrative malpractice.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said his disclosure on the REE theft issue was just the tip of the iceberg of a series of other disclosures on the matter.

“There is no plot to tarnish the reputation of Muhammad Sanusi, rather there is a bigger picture involving bringing in foreign workers from China in addition to the arrests and compounds that have been issued.

“The investigation will continue involving several agencies. This is because the first arrest was made last January which then led to investigation papers being opened by the Forestry Department and the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG),” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Kedah Development Action Council chairman, told reporters this after a briefing session on the project to upgrade the Jenun Baru Water Treatment Plant (LRA) near here today.

He was commenting on media reports which quoted Muhammad Sanusi as claiming that there was a plan to tarnish his image and attempts to link him to irregularities in the REE mining issue in Kedah.

The media also reported that Saifuddin Nasution, while speaking at the Suka Menanti MADANI Tour in Alor Setar last night, claimed that the Kedah Menteri Besar Inc (MBI) was aware of the REE theft issue in the Bukit Enggang area. -Bernama