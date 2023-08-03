Saifuddin: Exemption granted to Umno is applicable

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to grant exemption to UMNO in accordance with Section 70 of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 832) regarding the party’s election is applicable, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Nevertheless, Saifuddin said that if UMNO members who brought the issue to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) before this, were not satisfied with the decision, they could take it to court.

“Party members after taking the case to RoS and RoS gives a decision or the minister has given a decision and they are still not satisfied, can take it to court. The process is that he has to give the basis of his statement, prepare an affidavit, then name who is the defendant,“ he told reporters when met in the lobby of the Parliament Building today.

Earlier when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 for the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), Saifuddin said the exemption given to UMNO was based on Section 70 of Act 832.

“Section 70 of the act specifically allows the minister to make some exceptions and the decision I made was directed to the exception of compliance with Section 13 of the same act,“ he said.

Saifuddin in a statement yesterday said the KDN granted an exemption to UMNO from compliance with Section 13(1)(c)(iv) of Act 832, over the decision of an additional motion not to contest the positions of president and deputy president in the party’s election this year.

The exemption was given in accordance with Section 70 of the act which provides that the minister may use his discretion to exempt any registered organisation from all or any of the provisions in Act 832. - Bernama