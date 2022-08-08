Saifuddin in Thailand to attend meetings to strategise bilateral cooperation

BANGKOK: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) will lead a delegation to the 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JC) and the 5th Meeting of the Committee on the Joint Development Strategy for Border Areas (JDS) in Bangkok, starting Tuesday.

In a statement, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two-day meeting will be co-chaired by Saifuddin and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

The meetings held under the theme “Fostering Resilience in Times of Challenges”, underscore the importance that Thailand and Malaysia work together to strategise and set directions for bilateral cooperation in enhancing resilience and efforts at post pandemic economic recovery as well as adressing other global challenges.

“In this regard, particular focus will be given to how to promote (1) protection of the people to ensure their safety and security from traditional and non-traditional threats; (2) prosperity for the people by enabling them to seize the economic and social opportunities and by providing necessary infrastructure; and (3) closer partnership between Thailand and Malaysia at all levels in order to advance the mutual interest of the two countries,” it said.

During his visit, Saifuddin is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha on Tuesday. - Bernama