Saifuddin: Kedah Unity manifesto comprehensive, realistic

SUNGAI PETANI: The Kedah Unity manifesto launched by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) last night is rational and in line with MADANI’s aspirations initiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the federal level.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the manifesto was also comprehensive, realistic and implementable if the coalition gained victory in the state election on Aug 12.

“This manifesto touches on the development of the mindset, skills and spiritual growth, everything is complete...this is exactly what the MADANI government wants to bring. This is mature politics.

“When we ask the people of Kedah to vote to determine their choice of government, it should be a battle of policies against policies, programmes against programmes, and offers against offers.

“We start with new politics and the people do not make decisions based solely on narrow-minded politics, racial and religious sentiments,” he said at the Kedah Unity candidate announcement and manifesto launch here last night.

Saifuddin Nasution who is also the Home Minister said the situation was different than what Perikatan Nasional (PN) offered under Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, which was not in line with the MADANI government at the federal level.

“Sanusi can make various offers, but how can they be implemented if there is no money?...that is why the people of Kedah should make changes to ensure that the state (administration) is aligned with the federal government,” he said.

The state polls involving Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan will be held on Aug 12, with nomination day this Saturday (July 29).

Meanwhile, Kedah BN Chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is confident that the Unity Government component parties will be able to wrest control of Kedah in the state election.

“Before this, we were talking about the general election, in which we didn’t know who would form the government. But now everyone knows that the (federal) government is the Unity Government.

“...I am certain that the people of Kedah want reform in the context of progress and development in all aspects,” he said when met after the event.

Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar, meanwhile, said that the coalition had come up with a manifesto that was realistic to implement.

“(However), it should start with integrity and good governance to ensure better land management in Kedah for the people’s benefit. It requires leadership that is honest, truthful and capable of bringing about ideas as well as changes for a better future,” he said.-Bernama