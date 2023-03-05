Saifuddin: M’sia committed to improving tier 3 position in US TIP report

KUALA LUMPUR:The government has expressed its commitment to improving the country’s Tier 3 position in the United States Department of State’s 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in his Facebook post, said that the government voiced its commitment to improving matters that affect the country’s image when the United States Ambassador Brian McFeeters paid him a visit at his office in Putrajaya this afternoon.

“The meeting also discussed joint efforts that can be intensified to curb cross-border crimes,” he said.

According to him, the relationship between Malaysia and the United States is based on the values of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law built since 1957 and strengthened through bilateral ties in the Comprehensive Partnership in 2014.

He hoped that the Malaysia-US bilateral ties would continue to be strong and benefit the country and the people.

Malaysia was in Tier 2 of the US TIP Report 2017, Tier 2-Watch List from 2018 to 2020 and Tier 3 in 2021 and 2022. - Bernama