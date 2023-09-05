Saifuddin: M’sia-Iran to continue efforts to combat cyber crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Iran are committed to continuing their integrated efforts to combat cybercrime, including online fraud.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this commitment was reached at a discussion with Iranian Ambassador to Malaysia Ali Asghar Mohammadi at his office in Putrajaya today.

“Received a courtesy call from His Excellency Ali Asghar Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Malaysia this morning at the ministry in Putrajaya.

“Among the matters discussed are on cyber security and integrated efforts to combat cybercrime, such as online fraud syndicates and so on,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

Saifuddin said during the meeting, both parties also reiterated their commitment towards the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the International Transfer of Prisoners (ITOP).

The meeting also discussed cooperation in law enforcement and bilateral relations between Kuala Lumpur-Tehran bilateral relationship, he said.

Saifuddin also uploaded several pictures of the meeting. -Bernama