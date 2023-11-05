Saifuddin: M’sia using G2G channels to resolve concerns over national waters encroachment

TUMPAT: Malaysia has conveyed its concerns over foreign fishermen’s encroachment into Malaysian waters to their respective authorities, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said.

He said government-to-government (G2G) discussions were among the measures taken to deal with the problem of national waters encroachment by foreign fishermen.

“The fact is that such incidents (encroachment) continue to happen (and) our efforts are through enforcement agencies and operations as well as holding G2G meetings with neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“A few months ago, during my visit to Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, in meetings with my counterparts, that was one of the things raised because it is part of joint efforts that can be carried out,” he said.

He was speaking on the issue of foreign fishermen encroachment into Malaysian waters at a media conference after visiting the Pengkalan Kubor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) base here today.

Saifuddin said as the agency responsible for controlling the country’s waters, MMEA remains committed to tackling the problem.

“Today I experienced for myself how this agency has been giving its highest commitment in carrying out its responsibilities.

“In fact, recently, when we were focused on celebrating Hari Raya, they (MMEA) commenced Op Pagar Laut from April 9-30 for round-the-clock patrols and successfully prevented foreign fishermen from encroaching as well as handled illegal immigrants and an oil platform robbery incident.

“In that period, they (MMEA) also made seizures totaling RM15 million,” he said. -Bernama