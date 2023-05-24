Saifuddin: Malaysia, US strengthen security cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to strengthen security cooperation with the United States in maritime security and cross-border issues, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a post on his Facebook, Saifuddin said he had conveyed the matter during his meeting with the United States Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters in Langkawi today, which was held in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23).

He said the meeting was a follow-up to their meeting in Putrajaya last May 3.

“The meeting today focused on security cooperation that also covers maritime and cross-border issues,” he said.

Saifuddin said bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United States will be further enhanced with the signing of another memorandum of understanding following the signing of the Comprehensive Partnership by both countries in 2014.

He expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United States would continue to be strong and bring benefits to both countries.

In 2014, Malaysia and the United States agreed to enhance bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership, which marked a new phase in the relationship between the two countries which saw more cooperation in the fields of economy, security, education, science, technology and others.

This was sealed during the visit by then US President Barack Obama to Malaysia in April 2014. - Bernama