Saifuddin meets Sibu people

SIBU: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) today attended the meet-the-people session in conjunction with the Malaysia Day 2020 celebration at the Pit Stop Bandong Walk stall here.

He also spent about 15 minutes having breakfast with Sibu Malay community leader Temenggung Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

Earlier, Saifuddin and the ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad flagged off the Malaysia Day ride around Sibu which is participated by 100 cycling enthusiasts.

Saifuddin also placed the Jalur Gemilang on Joni Mohd Daus’ bicycle. Joni is embarking on solo cycling mission from Kuching to Miri in conjunction with the National Month.

Saifuddin and his entourage then visited Sibu Jaya Market, about 25km from the city centre where they were welcomed by Sibu Rural District Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and the council members.

Apart from meeting small traders who sell various types of garden and forest products there, Saifuddin also distributed the Jalur Gemilang and wished them Happy Malaysia Day. — Bernama