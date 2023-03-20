Saifuddin: Ministry leaves it to MACC to probe RM596m sukuk fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) will leave it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate ministry’s officers suspected of being involved in the alleged misappropriation of a sukuk agreement worth RM596 million.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said that MACC should be given ample space to carry out its responsibilities in accordance with the law.

“MACC is free to carry out any investigation that is appropriate. I lead the KDN, while that (investigation) is the MACC area of duty and responsibility,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of the investigation into the case of ministry’s officers suspected of being involved in the misappropriation of the sukuk after attending the 216th Police Day celebrations at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, here today.

On Wednesday, the MACC arrested four individuals, including the company’s director and chief financial officer, to assist in the investigation into irregularities in the sukuk agreement related to the project for the registration, recruitment and biometric data storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

All the suspects, aged between 40 and 55, were detained at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the welfare and well-being of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, Saifuddin Nasution said the matter is an ongoing effort and not seasonal or just in conjunction with Police Day.

“When we look at the tabling of the budget recently, in terms of living comfort, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) announced a joint allocation of RM500 million with MINDEF (Ministry of Defence) for the purpose of upgrading the residence facilities of the policemen which was also given attention.

“Other things such as the revision of the salary is an ongoing effort by the police force, for example, recently PSD (Public Service Department) approved a special allowance for the Special Action Unit. Hence, it is not seasonal but an ongoing effort,” he said. - Bernama