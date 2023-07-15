Saifuddin: Muhammad Sanusi must be prepared to face the music

GEORGE TOWN: Leaders who are ‘loud-mouthed’ and especially those who always touch on the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issue need to be prepared to face strict action from the authorities, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He said in this regard, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor should be prepared to face the consequences based on his reckless remarks on sensitive issues.

Saifuddin said Muhammad Sanusi had gone too far, so much so that he had disrespected the Sultan of Selangor and insulted political opponents, which was uncharacteristic of a leader from an Islamic-based party.

“The Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Razarudin Husain) has informed me that based on the complaints received by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT), so far 30 police reports have been lodged against Muhammad Sanusi.

“The report involves a number of cases, including with regard to insulting the Sultan of Selangor, and the USTJ has seven days to complete the 3R investigation before handing it over to the Attorney-General, the investigation is ongoing and I have full confidence (in the authorities) to take appropriate action,“ he told reporters after attending the Wakalah Zakat Presentation Ceremony at the Penang Police Headquarters here, yesterday.

According to Saifuddin, stern warnings had repeatedly been issued by both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and IGP on not playing up 3R sentiments, however, the Kedah Menteri Besar had seemingly ignored the calls, instead, treading on dangerous grounds.

“The latest report (related to the 3R issue involving Muhammad Sanusi) is quite significant so decisive action needs to be taken, otherwise, the impact will be huge,” he said, adding that he believed that the majority of the people were also unhappy with the behaviour of certain quarters playing up 3R sentiments, which could cause unrest and conflict. -Bernama