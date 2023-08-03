Saifuddin: Najib pursues post grad studies during imprisonment

PETALING JAYA: Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed that former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pix) will be pursuing his post-graduate studies while serving his 12-year sentence over the misappropriation of the RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Saifuddin added that Najib is not allowed access to gadgets during his prison sentence, according to an interview with Sin Chew Daily.

The Home Minister has stated that Najib is not granted access to use a laptop or the internet while in Kajang Prison, but he suggested that his media team may post updates on his social media accounts every now and then, so long as they have access to said accounts.

“Just because he is physically locked up in Kajang Prison, does not mean that he (cannot post on social media). He has his media team which is not odd.

“They have his passwords, access (to his) username. It is possible.

“Therefore, does he have that facility? The answer is no, he does not have it. Take it from me, as the most legitimate and authoritative source, he is denied access to any gadget,” he explained to the press in an interview video by Sin Chew Daily’s Pocketimes.

He was answering a question about the former premier’s Facebook account being continually updated eventhough he is in prison.

Saifuddin added that Najib was free to express his views, just like current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did prior in prison.

“There are no laws prohibiting him to express his views, just like Datuk Seri Anwar previously and his way of doing so when he had the chance to attend court cases and make spontaneous statements,

“Or he would make published notes, it is the same thing. So, we should not stop him from expressing (his views),” he said.

While Najib is serving his prison sentence, he still wants to keep on learning, Saifuddin said.

“Datuk Najib, now, is using this time to continue his studies. He is now pursuing his post-graduate studies.

“In Kajang Prison, there are those who went to prison and managed to obtain a PhD and even their Masters also. Not everyone knows so I let (everyone else) know about this,” he clarified in the interview session.