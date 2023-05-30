Saifuddin Nasution: KDN targeting 75% of AADK clients to recover in 2023

PADANG BESAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs is targeting 75 per cent of National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) clients to recover this year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said he was confident that AADK could achieve the feat with its constantly improving recovery model.

“In 2022, for every 100 AADK clients, 71 successfully recovered from drug addiction problems and this needs to be maintained throughout their lives, not just for three or four years...

“Therefore, all the joint efforts and continuous support of the community given to clients is among the important social capital for them to remain drug-free,“ he said when speaking at the Bukit Chabang Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) here yesterday, which was officiated by the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil was also present.

Saifuddin Nasution added that KDN intended to make PUSPEN an institution that allowed individuals to be given a second chance and rehabilitated based on the AADK i-Pulih Model, which includes intellectual, spiritual and physical aspects of recovery.

He said the modules and syllabus at PUSPEN were carefully planned to enable clients to be exposed to knowledge of spirituality, self-management, health, and vocational skills. -Bernama