Saifuddin Nasution: People can judge leaders who disobey Agong's decree

GEORGE TOWN: The people can judge leaders who do not respect the advice of the Conference of Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah's decree regarding race, religion and royalty (3R) issues, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He said the royal institution and the authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Election Commission (EC) have repeatedly reminded all parties to refrain from touching on the 3R issues when campaigning for the state polls.

“If the leaders don’t listen and adhere to the advice and royal decree, why should they heed the advice of the authorities such as the Inspector General of Police.

“Malays always uphold manners and decency, especially when it comes to the royal institution, but when the PDRM takes action against them, they will play the victim card by saying that this country has no freedom of speech,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a charity dinner organised by the Indian Welfare and Cultural Association at Penang Golf Club in Bayan Lepas last night.

Commenting on the act of damaging campaign materials of candidates contesting in the state polls, Saifuddin said the people should be open-minded and adopt a mature political culture.

“Such incidents should not occur and of course the authorities, including PDRM and EC will definitely take appropriate action (against those committing the offences) ,” he said.

It was reported that the police had opened 16 investigation papers for offences that included damaging the campaign material of candidates contesting in the six state elections.

The EC has set Aug 12 for polling and Aug 8 for early voting in the six state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan. -Bernama