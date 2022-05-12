Saifuddin Nasution to focus on solving immediate problems

KULIM: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he will focus on solving the immediate problems apart from creating a conducive working environment for agencies under the ministry.

He said he is determined to do his best to ensure that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the other agencies play a more proactive role.

“Throughout my tenure in this new position, I will try my best .... I will be looking into matters which I consider to be the basics that should be given immediate attention and resolved first.”

He said this to reporters after a working visit to Kulim district police headquarters (IPD) to hand over two boats and 10 computer units, five each for Bandar Baharu IPD and Kulim Rela Team here today.

Also present was Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad.

Saifuddin Nasution said he will clock in for duty and assume his official duties as Home Minister tomorrow. - Bernama