Saifuddin Nasution: Two books taken for research purposes

PUTRAJAYA: The reason why the two books were taken from a shop in Wisma Central, Kuala Lumpur last week was for the purpose of research and to review the contents, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He said the action was taken following complaints from members of the public who claimed the contents of the books titled ‘ Sang Pendidik Revolusioner’ and ‘Koleksi Puisi Masturbasi’ could threaten public order.

We were only acting on public complaints. Only two books were taken for the purpose of research, and to examine if the contents were against the established guidelines and law,“ he told a media conference after the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He said the books would be returned if the investigation by the ministry finds no illegal elements.

Last Friday, bookshop owner Amir Hamzah Akal Ali, who is also a writer, claimed that Home Ministry officers raided his shop and seized the books, which he said were not banned in this country. -Bernama