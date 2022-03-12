Saifuddin Nasution will seek tips from Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said he will seek tips and advice from Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to lead the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Saifuddin Nasution said they have had a good relationship for decades and that he had learnt a lot from the former home minister when he was appointed domestic trade and consumer affairs minister in 2018.

“...I also learned a lot from him in terms of understanding the ministry’s essential tasks and the challenges,” he said after swearing in as a senator in Parliament House today.

Although their leadership styles are different, Saifuddin Nasution said the principles of the administration are the same.

“Of course I have my priorities, but I will contact Hamzah soon to get some tips to understand the role and function of the ministry,” he said.

On his priorities, Saifuddin Nasution said he would look at all aspects related to each agency under the ministry.

“Among them will be the Prisons Department regarding the issue of overcrowding as well as the staffing for all agencies under the ministry.

“As for Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps), the presence and preparedness aspects are (already) good, but the logistics, support, and workplace environment need to be improved,” he added. - Bernama