Saifuddin: No review of Sosma for now

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today reiterated that the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) would not be amended for now.

However, there was a possibility of Sosma being reviewed in the future, he told reporters after visiting the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) headquarters here today.

“My stand is that laws are dynamic and not static, and we have Parliament to formulate and amend laws.

“We need to respond according to the situation from time to time. And should it be amended now? No. This is my principle and stand at the moment,” he said when asked to comment on DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo’s call for him to reconsider his statement on Sosma.

Saifuddin had said on Tuesday that he did not intend to review Sosma and that unlike the abolished Internal Security Act 1967 (ISA), it did not provide for detention without trial.

Yesterday, Gobind, the Damansara MP, urged Saifuddin to reconsider his stand on Sosma, saying it contradicted Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) longstanding view that Sosma was oppressive in nature.

The former communications and multimedia minister suggested that Sections 6, 13, 14 and 18A of Sosma be amended as they were oppressive.

“There are several sections and clauses of Sosma which cannot be retained forever and should be given appropriate consideration (for review) from time to time. But for now I have to say ‘no’ because I have been here (home ministry) for just two weeks,” Saifuddin said. - Bernama