Saifuddin on 4-day official visit to Jakarta starting today

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Foreign minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) will be making a four-day official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia starting today (Oct 17) which afford opportunities for both countries to explore joint initiatives in post-pandemic recovery efforts besides addressing regional and international challenges.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said the visit, the first since the minister’ reappointment on Aug 30, reflects the close and comprehensive ties between the two immediate neighbours.

“The minister, who will be accompanied by officials from his ministry, is schedued to call on Indonesian President Joko Widodo which will be preceded by a meeting with his counterpart Retno L. P. Marsudi,” said the statement.

Saifuddin is also schedueld to meet Secretary-General of ASEAN, Datuk Lim Jock Hoi and have a session with the Committee of Permanent Representatives of ASEAN.

“The minister’s other programmes include interactive fora with the Universitas Paramadina and the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), meeting with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and having a session with Malaysian students and diaspora in Jakarta,” the statement added.

The visit will be held in full compliance with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by the authorities of both countries. — Bernama