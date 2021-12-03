Saifuddin on two-day official visit to China starting today

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) will be making a two-day official visit to China starting today, at the invitation of China’s State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) in a statement said during the visit, both ministers will co-chair the inaugural meeting of the Malaysia-China High-Level Committee (HLC) on Cooperation in the post-Covid-19 era, which was officially established in April 2021.

“This visit signifies the strong partnership and readiness of both Malaysia and China to undertake recovery efforts, as well as promote growth and prosperity for the two nations, following the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said in the statement noting the meeting will be held in a hybrid format.

The HLC is the ministerial-level bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and China which both countries will discuss a wide range of collaboration to further strengthen the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Among areas of cooperation include trade and investment, science and technology, digital economy, commodities and agri-business, health diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, education and tourism.

Both ministers will also review regional and international developments, the statement added.

The visit will be held in full compliance with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by the authorities of both countries. — Bernama