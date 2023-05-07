Saifuddin: Only Immigration officers of grade KP41 and above authorised to issue ‘NTl’ notices from now

PUTRAJAYA: The issuing of ‘Not to Land’ (NTL) notices to travelers will only be determined by Immigration officers of Grade KP41 and above with immediate effect, compared to the current practice which allows KP29 officers to do so, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

In a press conference here today, Saifuddin said this was part of a move to improve the Immigration Department’s management at the country’s entry points.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) would also work with Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) to place more signages at the airport for the convenience of travellers to prepare the relevant documentation for immigration purposes.

He said the ministry would also provide a help desk by placing Immigration officers who can communicate in foreign languages to facilitate travellers.

“Officers who are able to communicate in languages such as Mandarin, Tamil and Arabic to assist with entry and exit matters at international airports will be deployed there immediately,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said today’s Cabinet meeting also requested the Ministry of Transport to look into the aspects and practices of a company appointed to manage foreign travellers issued with NTL notices.

According to him, the company appointed in February 2015 is responsible for managing the purchase of return tickets and meals for travellers who are issued with the notice.

“The Minister of Transport was asked to review this aspect of the appointment, on whether it is a normal practice to do so.

“Sometimes there can be confusion when a person subject to NTL is asked to provide a certain amount of money to purchase a return ticket, this can be mistaken as an immigration officer asking for money,“ he said, adding that the matter should be re-examined.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said 592,490 tourists from China had arrived in the country from January to June this year, and of the total, 423 were issued with NTL notices. -Bernama