Saifuddin: Planned rally disrespectful of Malaysia Day

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said those who chose Sept 16 to hold the ‘Save Malaysia’ rally do not respect the Malaysia Day celebration, an occasion significant with the spirit of mutual respect and obedience of the law.

He said selecting that particular date clearly showed disrespect for the tolerance and unity between Malaysians of all races and religions.

“They also do not respect our friends in Sabah, Sarawak for which the date is very important to them. It is best not to choose Sept 16 because that is Malaysia Day,” he told reporters after attending the 2023 Anti-Human Trafficking Day celebration here today.

He said the police are aware of the rally and will act according to the law.

The media has reported that the ‘Save Malaysia’ rally on Saturday will start at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama