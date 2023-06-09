Saifuddin: PM not involved with decision taken by AG’s chambers

JOHOR BAHRU: The Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision not to continue with the prosecution of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has nothing to do with the executive powers of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifudin Nasution Ismail said the AGC’s actions and jurisdiction were based on Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

“To prosecute or not to prosecute, to proceed or withdraw (prosecution) that’s the jurisdiction within the (Federal) Constitution... that’s why I refute all accusations and assumptions that the AGC’s decisions rest with the Prime Minister,” he told reporters after a Pakatan Harapan political talk in Taman Anggerik, Kempas here last night, following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision yesterday to grant Ahmad Zahid a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) relating to 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering in relation to Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the ruling after allowing deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar’s application that the AGC wished to stop all proceedings against Ahamd Zahid.

On Subang MP Won Cheng’s suggestion to conduct institutional reforms on the separation of power between the AG and the prosecutors’ office, Saifuddin Nasution said that the current system was inherited from the previous administration, and the appointment of the AG was based on the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the motion of the Chief Executive.

“This isn’t the first time (the appointment of the AG was done based on the motion of the chief executive), we inherited an ongoing system, if there’s any motion to change the situation...we will look at it,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also touched on the actions of the Opposition who blamed the Prime Minister regarding Ahmad Zahid’s case during his speech tonight, stating that it showed their inconsistent stand as they played up power abuse by the Prime Minister only when it involved government leaders’ cases, but were totally silent when it was cases involving Opposition leaders being aacquitted

“Several weeks back, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s counsel, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik spoke in court and Muhyiddin was freed... now, Hisyam is acting as Ahmad Zahid’s counsel, and he received a DNAA... but it’s Anwar’s doing.

“Look at how inconsistent they (the Opposition) are, when it’s their people (the Opposition) who are freed, it’s okay... but if it’s their enemy (government leaders), Anwar’s to blame, it’s as if everything is controlled by Anwar, who is chief executive,” he added.

He also commented on a statement by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) threatening to withdraw its support from the Unity Government following the results of the case, the PH secretary-general said that MUDA did have the right to make its own considerations.

“As a political party, MUDA knows the good and bad of any action they take, I don’t have any comment as they have their own rights,” he said after MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said his party would not hesitate in reevaluating its position supporting the Unity Government if its three demands concerning the Ahmad Zahid case did not warrant further action by the government. - Bernama