Saifuddin: Procession with weapon replicas creates public unease

PUTRAJAYA: The procession of youths marching with shields and weapon replicas at a gathering organised by a political party in Setiu, Terengganu, last Friday has resulted in public unease, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He viewed the matter as serious, especially with elections to be held in several states, resulting in a tense political atmosphere.

“The public is aware that the country is facing challenges of the 3R politics (race, religion & royalty) that has not subsided since the last General Election.

“This requires all parties to be more sensitive and responsible to avoid a situation that could result in a heated situation,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin Nasution said that any action that displays weapons and expresses a military spirit is extremely unnecessary as it invites public anxiety.

Touching on the video of the procession which was posted on social media, he said, it featured religious and war-themed chants.

“It invites the question of whether this parade was meant to invoke the spirit of war,“ he said.

He warned the public against displaying action that has the potential to threaten public peace and safety.

“Malaysia is a democratic country that gives the people the right to make choices and decisions, but it must not cross the line that threatens harmony in the country,“ he said. - Bernama