Saifuddin reveals photo, documents related to REE theft in Bukit Enggang

ALOR SETAR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed several photos of Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) documents related to the theft of rare earth elements (REE) in Bukit Enggang, Sik, Kedah today.

The photos he shared included one showing caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor with an individual believed to be So Loi Fat, one of two employees brought in by MBI to conduct exploration work in the forest reserve.

“I also wish to show documents signed by MBI chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Sobri Osman. So, here clearly is an application for professional visit passes for two China nationals who are working for MBI as their employer.

“The letter is really from the Menteri Besar and CEO with the names of two China nationals... I have brought this up many times but Muhammad Sanusi has tried to spin the matter with other issues. So I hope he will take the responsibility and answer all questions brought up relating to the REE issue,” he said at a media conference here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the expose today was to provide a clearer picture to Muhammad Sanusi, who has often issued statements denying any knowledge about the theft of REE.

“Denials from the Menteri Besar and Muhammad Sobri about the two China nationals will create more questions, especially by the people. I also am given to understand that a police report has been lodged by the MBI administration and human resource manager, so I welcome that so that investigations can continue.

“I also ask that the Kedah state Land and Mines Office director provide feedback as to why the department did not conduct an investigation into the REE theft... is it because the department is under the MBI board of advisors, they wish to protect someone, so I am waiting for answers,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general, also refuted Muhammad Sanusi’s statement that he was using his position as Home Minister to instruct enforcement agencies to pressure him.

“He (Muhammad Sanusi) actually has access to obtain information from every agency in Kedah. I am convinced he can answer and I give him time to do that... this matter has been exposed by others, I only have arranging things properly,” he added.

Media outlets have reported previously that Muhammad Sanusi claimed he had no executive power over MBI and did not know the entire operations, including the status of the two China nationals brought in by MBI to explore REEs.

Meanwhile, Sanusi admitted that he did know So Loi Fat as ‘Mr So’ and had communicated with him through an interpreter as he was not fluent in English and Malay but denied that he had brought ‘Mr So’, who is linked to the theft of REEs in Bukit Enggang, into the country.

“Saifuddin’s accusations about my drafting the letter for So Lai Fat to enter Malaysia, no, I came to the office, he (So Lai Fat) was already in Malaysia for a long time,” he told reporters after attending a programme in Taman Sri Putra Kuala Kedah here today. -Bernama